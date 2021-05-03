Commissioners will meet as the 1041 Permit Authority to continue their hearing of the Nestlé North America Waters 1041 permit extension at 1 p.m. Tuesday, following Chaffee County’s regular meeting at 9 a.m.
The county will continue discussion from Harvey Economics’ impact study, which was first presented to commissioners April 20.
Log on to https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices for the report, along and other documents regarding Nestlé.
Earlier in the day, commissioners will hold two public meetings. First they will consider recommendations regarding a land use code amendment at the Salida Airport and Harriett Alexander Field Overlay District. This public hearing is continued from Jan. 19, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13 meetings.
Second commissioners will conduct a public hearing for a request from Bill Dvorak, requesting a heritage water subdivision exemption, subdividing 6.89 acres into two lots of 2.75 and 4.14 acres at 17921 U.S. 285, Nathrop.
Commissioners will vote to adjourn and enter an executive session at 11 a.m. to receive legal advice for water case 18CW3076, involving the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District application. Commissioner Greg Felt, who sits on the UAWCD board, has recused himself from the meeting.
Commissioners will also consider the following:
• Rural Economic Development Innovation grant for Local Economic Ecosystem Development.
• Resolution designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties.
• Amendment No. 12, to the Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency in Chaffee County regarding COVID-19.
• Ratification of the board’s concurrence with conveyance of a conservation easement as access easement acquisition to Colorado Parks and Wildlife from Nestlé.
• Request to renew American Adventure Expeditions liquor license.
• Letter of support for the National Forest Foundation’s proposal to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program Alternate Funding Arrangement, the “Upper Arkansas Forest Fund.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are being held virtually until further notice.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
