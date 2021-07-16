The Rev. Stan Rutkowski grew up watching missionary films and always wanted to do that kind of work. The opportunity came when his own children became adults and he and his wife, Geneva, could pursue their interests after ministering as pastors for 50 years.
He has been pastor of Living Waters Church (Assembly of God) in Salida for 25 years.
In early July Stan and Geneva will head to east Africa where for several years they have been reaching people who have never heard of Jesus.
We are working with the Maasai, unique people who have a one-God belief system,” Rutkowski said. “They look up and say “Ungai,” which means blue sky god. Since they have a one-God belief system, it was easier to tell them about Jesus. We said we also worship the God of the blue sky, but you never knew his son, Jesus. We tell them this God loves them, and we explain the crucifixion and that he died for our sins.”
Much of the time, he said, this teaching is accepted 100 percent.
The Rutkowskis have also worked with several other tribes. Others helping with the ministry include doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, teachers and others. The ministries are funded by donors, but often those helping pay their own way, some out of their own pocket.
The ministry isn’t only about religion. It helps support three orphanages in Nairobi where 1,200 to 1,400 children are clothed, fed and educated at no cost. A Bible college trains young Massai men and women to become ministers, and when a worthy student is identified the ministry builds a church for him/her at no cost.
More than 250 churches have been established, each with its own facility and pastor, and there are also grade schools and homes for abused women and girls.
“For those who excel, we will buy a “picky-picky,” Rutkowski said with a smile. “That’s a motorcycle to enable them to get around easier. The ministry covers both rural and urban locations and the team is from all over the United States. Two full-time missionary couples are on the grounds and direct our activities.”
Women are considered of very little worth in the Maasai culture, and the missionaries have done a lot to improve their standing.
“About 10 years ago the new president declared tribal cleansing,” Rutkowski said. “All men were ordered to kill their wives if the wives were not of the same tribe, and to kill their half-breed children. Some of the men told their wives and children to flee and they went to United Nations refugee camps, but they were close to death from starvation. Ministries raised $85,000 to purchase rice, beans, oil, sugar and blankets to help them. Many died, but I remember telling them that if this is your last meal and you accept Jesus and die, you will never be hungry again.”
The good part was that many lived and became involved in other communities.
Many of the Maasai men have up to 10 wives.
“When they become Christian, we don’t try to interfere, but we encourage the younger men to have only one wife,” Rutkowski said.
The missionaries have had no trouble being accepted by the tribes. They are able to greet people in their own language and rely on Africans who have become Christians to interpret conversations.
“Our goal is not to change them but to give them hope for tomorrow,” Rutkowski said. “Some are cruel and unkind, just like anywhere else, but most are kind and we never take anything from them – we only give.”
This month’s trip to Africa takes the Rutkowskis to Dallas and then on to a 16-hour flight and another 5½-hour flight to Nairobi. After working with the established missions, they move into the deep bush country of Africa where no one has ever seen a white person or heard of Jesus.
Is all this worth the effort? The Rutkowskis believe it is. A testimony from the local witch doctor in one of the villages is among their inspirations. The witch doctor said, “Your Gospel team sang and acted so happy and you told us about the God of the Blue Sky. You said he had a son, Jesus, and that he died on a cross that we might be forgiven of our sins and then rose from the dead three days later. I believed your message and now I am a Christian. But more than that, I am now the pastor of the local Kenya Assemblies of God Church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.