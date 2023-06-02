Chaffee County received $575,357.14 of the $9.5 million the Colorado State Forest Service recently awarded to projects in 16 counties for wildfire mitigation and forest management.
In its first year, the Incentives for Local Government (ILG) grant program will fund 28 forest management and wildfire mitigation projects around the state, according to a Colorado Forest Service press release.
Chaffee County’s project is called the Chaffee Landscape and Community Fire Mitigation Project.
All awardees have established dedicated revenue sources to fund local forest management or wildfire mitigation efforts on a long-term basis, and the grant funds help them continue the commitment.
The Colorado Legislature created the ILG grant program in 2022, and qualifying projects target forest management or wildfire mitigation efforts at a local level, such as fuel breaks, forest thinning, wildfire fuels reduction, and outreach and education efforts.
Additionally, any funding awarded under the program must match either revenues raised by the local government from a dedicated revenue source or supplement existing forest management or wildfire mitigation programs administered by the local government on a long-term basis.
The state can fund up to 50 or 75 percent of the cost of each awarded project; grant recipients are required to match at least 50 or 25 percent of the total project cost.
This funding round resulted in $8.7 million in matching funds, so the grant program makes $18.2 million available for projects.
