While the Angel of Shavano Car Show Saturday at Riverside Park may have been a little smaller than usual, representatives from Chaffee County Search and Rescue South said everyone was very excited about the show.
The car show is the search and rescue group’s only fundraiser.
“We think it was really cool,” Jianan Martini said. “We had less space this year, so we had to limit it to 100 cars and had a preregistration. All in all, it went really well. Everyone seemed really excited about the show, since there haven’t been many for the past year. We had people from as far away as New Mexico, Kansas and Nevada.”
A total of 86 cars were displayed at the show.
Search and Rescue members said they brought in about $14,000 from sponsors and estimated they made between $600 and $700 in donations Saturday.
Because the show was in Riverside Park, where anyone could walk around, they said they had no idea how many people visited, but it seemed about as many as previous years.
The show presented four awards this year:
• Most Unusual went to a 1923 T Bucket Ford owned by J.J. Kelton of Bosque Farms, New Mexico.
• Sheriff’s Choice was a 1952 Willys Aero owned by Larry Ford of Nathrop.
• SAR’s Choice went to the 1931 Chevy Imperial Limo owned by Mike Simpson of Buena Vista.
• Sponsor’s Choice was a 1969 Ford Grabber 1 Mustang owned by Brad Leach of Salida.
The show’s top seven best cars, the Shavano Seven, were:
• 1955 Chevy 201 owned by Marc Morales of Buena Vista.
• 1970 Chevy Chevelle owned by Alan Warholoski of Buena Vista.
• 1969 Chevy Camero RS owned by Jim Hester of Breckenridge.
• 1967 Chevy Camero owned by Lynn Croker of Montrose.
• 1970 Dodge Challenger RT owned by Jim Kernodle of Salida.
• 1957 Chevy pickup 3100 owned by Matt Miramun of Salida.
• 1942 Chevy pickup extended cab owned by Dale Engeman of Coaldale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.