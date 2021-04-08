DENVER – Over objections of a Cotopaxi woman, U.S. marshals will transport her and her husband to Kansas to face a charge of mailing a threat to kidnap a federal judge in Wichita.
Valerie Ann Barker told a federal judge Wednesday in Denver that he and federal law enforcement authorities “have no jurisdiction over” her, 67, and husband Danny Lee Barker, 68.
Sheriff’s deputies of Fremont and Custer counties arrested them Thursday on an indictment from federal court in Wichita.
“We were kidnapped and held against our will” is the way Ms. Barker characterized the arrests in comments she made to Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
“We need to be released immediately,” she said. “We do not consent to proceed.”
Hegarty told her he does have jurisdiction because the couple was brought before him due to their arrests in Colorado on the Kansas indictment.
He ordered marshals to transport the Barkers to federal court in Wichita for the next steps in the case.
An FBI announcement Thursday stated they were arrested when deputies made a traffic stop, but the FBI did not specify where it occurred. The FBI in Kansas investigated the alleged threats.
The indictment alleges the Barkers mailed three threats, in January, March and April last year, but it does not say why threats were made or specifically to which judge they were made. The indictment does not provide any information about the Barkers’ connection to Kansas.
They have been in custody since Thursday.
Attorneys in Denver were appointed to represent them for Wednesday’s hearing.
“I don’t need any attorney,” Ms. Barker told Hegarty. “I will defend myself. This court and judge is in violation of the Constitution.”
