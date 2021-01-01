In the shadow of COVID-19, so far the 2020-2021 flu season shows signs of fewer cases compared to previous seasons.
Only two cases in Colorado were reported during the week ending Dec. 19.
Since Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment began this season’s surveillance Sept. 27, there have been 14 hospitalizations for influenza across the state.
By contrast during the 2019-2020 flu season, by Dec. 21, 2019, there were 471 hospitalizations due to influenza across Colorado.
Influenza-like illness patient visits reported by outpatient clinics was .88 percent for the week ending Dec. 19, which is below the baseline level of 5.05 percent.
So far this year there have been no hospitalizations due to influenza in Chaffee County.
“We are seeing encouraging evidence that the public health strategies are not also working to curb COVID-19 but also the flu,” Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
Nationwide, cases of influenza this season continue to be lower than flu seasons for the past six years.
Research reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the Sept. 18, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report: “Decreased Influenza Activity During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, Australia, Chile, and South Africa, 2020” suggests a lower number of flu cases due to precautionary measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Influenza data reported to the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) FluNet platform from three southern hemisphere countries that serve as robust sentinel sites for influenza from Oceania (Australia), South America (Chile), and Southern Africa (South Africa) showed very low influenza activity during June–August 2020, the months that constitute the typical Southern Hemisphere influenza season.”
The report postulates northern hemisphere areas with extensive community mitigation measures in place, such as face masks, social distancing, school closures, and teleworking, might see little influenza circulation during the 2020–21 influenza season. In the northern hemisphere flu season runs from October to May and typically peaks between January and February.
Even with the low numbers so far this season Chaffee County Public Health along with other public health entities is encouraging people to get a flu vaccine this season.
The vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective. CDC stated it’s not too late, “Getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk from flu; many of whom are also at high risk for COVID-19 or serious outcomes.”
“Because CCPH is so involved with the COVID-19 response and we were offering flu shots up until last week, we are hoping that people that opted not get the flu vaccine on the first round look to their primary care providers or local pharmacies to get it,” Carlstrom said.
“If that strategy does not work, we need to know. If someone comes through for a COVID-19 shot but also needs a flu shot, we need to plan accordingly, as long as it is safe to do so,” she said.
