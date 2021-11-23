Chaffee County Women Who Care give to pickleball club

Chaffee County Women Who Care selected Peak to Peak Pickleball Club to receive the group’s donation for this quarter.
Each member of the group donates $100 for a total of more than $10,000, according to a press release The philanthropic group is composed of more than 100 local women who gather four times a year to select a local nonprofit to financially support. Since its inception in 2018, the group has donated more than $125,000 to support 12 Chaffee County organizations.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club’s mission is to promote and facilitate the sport of pickleball in Chaffee County. Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and can be played by all ages and abilities.
In partnership with the Town of Buena Vista and Chaffee County, the club is currently fundraising for a new pickleball facility in Buena Vista. The new courts will be adjacent to existing tennis courts at the River Park and will include six courts dedicated to pickleball play.
Phase 1, clearing and leveling of the site, is complete. Phase 2, the concrete foundation, and Phase 3, the court surface, nets and fencing, are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
For more information on Chaffee County Women Who Care, contact Beverly Van Kampen at beverlyvankampen@gmail.com.
For more information on Peak to Peak Pickleball, contact Jennifer Eggleston at jenegglestoncpa@gmail.com.
