Cindy Williams with Envision Chaffee County presented the Chaffee County Recreation Plan to the county commissioners during their work session meeting Wednesday.
Williams asked the commissioners to consider being signatories to the report and approve it in a similar manner as they approved the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan.
Commissioner Greg Felt said that since it was a work session, they could not take an official vote, but would try and fit it onto the agenda for their first meeting in January.
Williams reported that Chaffee County sees about 4 million visitors per year, and that visitor spending grew 13 percent a year from 2016 to 2019, estimating that if growth continues at pre-pandemic levels, the county could see 8 million visitors a year by 2026.
The report said that 36 percent of the economy and 60 percent of all jobs in Chaffee County “are driven by outdoor recreation-focused tourism with fast growth.”
Williams said 70 percent of residents and 54 percent of survey respondents say, “The benefit of visitors coming to recreate do not outweigh the impacts.”
The report stated that natural asset health is in decline, with dispersed campsite impact trends and impact of recreation to agricultural operations scored the lowest.
Williams said that 56 percent of county agricultural operators report increasing negative interactions with recreational visitors cost operators more then $75,000 a year.
Recreation is also impacting local wildlife, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife terrestrial biologist Jamin Grigg saying, “If current trends continue, local herds of elk, bighorn, mountain goat and deer will be substantially reduced in the next decade.”
Williams said that 75 to 95 percent of respondents to the survey support actions, such as:
• Limiting recreation development in areas critical to wildlife.
• Focusing recreation development in or near towns.
• More enforcement.
• Closing inappropriate campsites.
• Requiring human waste removal for vehicle camping.
• Transitioning to designated dispersed camping.
• More seasonal closures to protect wildlife.
Williams said the next steps include developing strategies and an action plan.
In other business, Michael Yarman, a disaster recovery planer with the Southern Colorado Economic Development District, spoke to commissioners about developing plans for regional economic development.
Yarman said some of the projects they have been working on is a broadband strategy for Custer County, a project he said Chaffee County has done well on, and a supply chain for agricultural operations in southeastern Colorado.
Kurtis Paradisa and Jennifer Altieri with Atmos Energy presented their report about what the company has been doing for Colorado.
Altieri said their top priority is to help customers struggling to pay their bills and provide options for them.
They said they are also working on Gov. Jared Polis’ call to reduce methane emissions by 50 percent by 2035, through $36 million in system upgrades.
They are also working on a zero emission home with Weld County Habitat for Humanity.
