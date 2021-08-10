Garden draws inspiration from Sonia Walter’s life

The idea of creating a garden at the corner of the Touber Building property blossomed soon after Salida City Clerk Sonia Walter died Jan. 6, 2020, in an automobile wreck on Poncha Pass.
The city will open Sonia’s Garden, next to the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., with a dedication from 4-5 p.m. Saturday.
The garden contains many elements that were inspired by Walter’s life, a press release stated.
The celebration will include explanations of the community garden, composting station and meditation garden by community partners who made each element possible.
Mike “Diesel” Post, Salida parks and recreation director, said community partners included Guidestone Colorado, Family & Youth Initiatives, Elements Mountain Composting, Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, Brady’s West and a local heritage fruit tree group.
Guidestone is managing the community garden component and donated four garden beds worth of flowers and vegetables, Post said.
FYI is using the garden for programming and mentorship work, and a local heritage fruit tree group donated six heritage apple trees.
Elements will offer a residential composting drop-off at the garden. Owner Julie Mach said the city built an enclosure for a drop-off place. Residents can sign up for $6 a month to get a key and leave kitchen and garden materials there.
Sunrise Rotary Club donated a plaque as well as volunteer hours to build and plant the meditation garden.
“Brady’s West was fantastic to work with,” Post said. “They kept us in supply of everything we needed like rocks and soil.”
“Some of our parks and rec workers and other municipal workers poured their hearts and souls into the project,” he said. “The caring and concern they had throughout the entire build was just wonderful.”
Money for the project infrastructure came from the city, and the plants and a lot of labor were given, though unsolicited.
Not the least of donations, Steve O’Neill, Sonia’s partner, donated gladiolus bulbs, because they were Sonia’s favorite, Post said.
“She was a huge gardener and had a immaculate garden at her house,” Post said.
Light refreshments will be served at the dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.