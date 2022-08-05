Salida City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-11 Tuesday, to hold a special referendum election Nov. 8 on The Residences at Salida Bottling Company development on First Street.
Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato was not in attendance.
After council approved the Salida Bottling Company major impact review May 3, a referendum petition was filed against it, which asked the council to vote to repeal its approval.
Council voted not to repeal, so the issue will go on the ballot for Salida voters to consider in a special election in conjunction with the Nov. 8 general election.
Councilman Justin Critelli compared the referendum filing to a “flash pan, light a dumpster and walk away part of the process,” saying, “I have no problem putting any question on the ballot and referring to my boss, the people, for anything. But come on, if you feel so strongly about this, show up at all. We’ve had so many meetings about this. I’m taking time away from my family, I’m missing parts of my life by sitting here.
“The least you could do is take, and I think, because a lot of this contingency likes to communicate through letters to the editor, which is even worse somehow than communicating via Facebook, but it’s a measly three minutes, goes a long way, so you are heard and seen, and pay the same respect that I do to the city by actually sitting here and being physically here as part of the process.
“But then again, those letters to the editor are always so great, because they already told on themselves. The guy who was passing this around said that everybody he got to sign knew nothing about the project, so literally, he’s capitalizing off the ignorance of the people signing it.”
Council members said it was their responsibility to educate the public on why passing the ordinance approving the development is a good idea, and they would be taking steps between now and the election to inform voters.
In new business, council approved first readings of two ordinances moving forward with the new fire station property. The first ordinance will annex the property into the city limits and the second zones the property as C-1 commercial. The second readings and public hearings will be Aug. 16.
Council approved Ordinance 2022-14 rezoning lot 15 of the West End major subdivision, also known as the Upchurch property, from medium to high density. The second reading and public hearing will be Aug. 16.
Other items the council approved include:
• A resolution allowing overnight camping in Marvin Park Sept. 16-17 for the 2022 Salida 76 and Crest Crank events.
• Resolution 2022-38 approving a coordinated mail ballot election and adopting the uniform election code.
• Removal of Parks, Recreaton, Open Space and Trails board member Daryl Huschka due to excessive absences.
