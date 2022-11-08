Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking qualified volunteers to assist with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley.

CPW is working with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to implement ungulate management plans within this area. Along with these efforts is an opportunity for the public to participate as qualified volunteers to assist the agencies with elk distribution throughout the complex, a press release stated. Dispersal actions include culling.

