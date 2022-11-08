Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking qualified volunteers to assist with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley.
CPW is working with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to implement ungulate management plans within this area. Along with these efforts is an opportunity for the public to participate as qualified volunteers to assist the agencies with elk distribution throughout the complex, a press release stated. Dispersal actions include culling.
The elk dispersal project will continue through February. The project uses volunteers and CPW staff to effect elk management. CPW officials said it is not a hunting or recreational opportunity – it is an intensive elk management effort.
The volunteer commitment involves up to two days of effort. Volunteers who take an antlerless elk are allowed to possess the carcass.
Interested volunteers must complete an application that outlines strict requirements. Youths younger than age 18 are ineligible.
Those who advance through the application process then must complete a shooting qualification hitting small targets the size of an elk’s vitals at 200 and 300 yards. Those attending the qualifying shoot must hit each target three times in a row without a miss within a three-minute time period.
“This qualification has proven to be difficult for even the most seasoned elk hunters,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rick Basagoitia. “This standard is likely the minimum allowable standard given the difficulty of the work we need volunteers to do.”
Applicants also must pass a background check, sign volunteer agreements and will operate under a dispersal coordinator.
Once interested volunteers complete the application, they will be contacted regarding scheduling the shooting qualification.
For tips on how to complete the shooting qualification, watch the video at cpw.state.co.us.
For more information, contact CPW’s Monte Vista office at 719-587-6900.
