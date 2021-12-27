Chaffee Gives raised $131,626.73 for Colorado Gives Day this year on Dec. 7, with participation increasing by 10 percent from the prior year.
Betsy Dittenber, executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, said, “I am really proud of the Chaffee County community.” Dittenber said the amount of money donated was likely to rise, because “donations are still coming in.”
Colorado Gives Day is designed to benefit local non-profits. 36 organizations participated in the event this year. Eleven of the non-profits used CCCF fundraising pages to raise awareness for their cause. Those organizations tallied $9,362.17 in donations. CCCF itself raised $18,820.25. It is the regional champion for the ColoradoGives Foundation, which means it coordinates and promotes the event in this area.
Obtaining the 10 percent growth was a challenge for the organization. Dittenber said, “it’s hard to create a buzz around something when we’re trying not to be in person.”
As part of the campaign for Colorado Gives Day, Dittenber said the organization had a 3-hour takeover of KHEN.
They gave various non-profits fifteen minutes each to speak about their organization. She said it was a great way to raise awareness for the event and give insight into what the donations do. The organization made multiple press releases.
All donations for the event are made online. Donations can be made through the CCCF’s website or to non-profits registered with Colorado Gives. “It’s a pretty convenient way to get your support out there,” Dittenber said.
