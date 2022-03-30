Scheduled road closures U.S. 50 at Little Blue Creek Canyon are scheduled to begin again on April 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
The construction sight is between Montrose and Gunnison, at mile posts 123-127, and will include weekday closures.
The highway will be open during weekends for two-way traffic, but closed intermittently throughout the day, and from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. every weekday night.
The closures are dependant on the weather and are subject to change.
When U.S. 50 is closed, passenger vehicles and small trucks may use Colo. 92 as a local alternate route, CDOT said.
Trucks and recreation vehicles more than 70 feet in length will need to use Interstate 70 to the north, U.S. 160 to the south or wait for a planned opening. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
For more information, call the CDOT project information line at 970-340-4333 or go to the website www.us50info.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.