by Mountain Mail Staff
Colorado will receive $181 million in additional funding for COVID-19 response efforts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday in a press release.
The money was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 4 by President Donald Trump.
The money will go to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to fund community testing sites and laboratory contracts, under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.
“This FEMA assistance is making a difference across Colorado,” Lee dePalo, FEMA Region 8 administrator, said in the press release. “Testing sites ensure that both individuals and health officials have critical information on the level of infections within the state. This helps state and local leaders make critical decisions in the battle against COVID.”
FEMA has provided more then $330 million thus far in public assistance funding for COVID-19 to Colorado.
