The Colorado Department of Transportation announced traffic on Interstate 70 will be impacted by helicopter and rockfall removal operations in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 2.
Work will not begin until after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, CDOT reported in a press release.
The operation will repair rockfall fencing and barriers and remove rocks and other material from fencing above and next to I-70 that resulted from summer debris flows in the canyon.
Work is contingent on the weather forecast.
When the helicopter is airborne, 20- to 30-minute traffic stops on I-70 will be required for both eastbound and westbound traffic between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Single-lane closures of westbound lanes will take place Monday-Friday during working hours.
Once river work begins, additional single-lane closures will be necessary.
Later in December, work to remove more material from the Colorado River next to I-70 will expand as CDOT continues to prepare for potential debris flows and rockfall activity in spring. That work also will require lane closures.
CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go.” CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
• Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/3DYCDOH
• Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
• Scheduled lane closures: bit.ly/3n9ZAI1.
