Salida City Council will hear the final readings and conduct public hearings on two ordinances to finalize the annexation of 611 Oak St., the intended site of the new fire station, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Ordinance 22-12 annexes the property into the city limits, and Ordinance 22-13 sets the zoning as C-1 commercial.
Council also will consider Resolution 22-38, which confirms the findings of fact, determinations and conclusions regarding the annexation of the fire station site.
Council will hear final reading and conduct a public hearing for Ordinance 22-14, to rezone lot 15 of the West End major subdivision, also known as the Upchurch property, from R-2 medium density to R-3 high density.
In new business, council will vote on the first reading and set a public hearing on Ordinance 22-17, submitting ballot questions asking voters to approve a new occupational tax on all short-term rental licenses of $1,500 a year and increasing the existing occupational lodging tax for short-term rentals from up to $4.82 per bedroom per night to up to $10 per bedroom per night.
Council will also hear the first reading and set public hearings on two Newman annexation ordinances.
The first will be the on the annexation of the property at 7680 CR 140. The second will set zoning of the property at R-3 high density.
Council will vote on Resolution 22-39, approving an appointment to the Salida Planning Commission, based on hearings during the Monday work session.
The meeting will take place in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
