Salida City Council will hear the final readings and conduct public hearings on two ordinances to finalize the annexation of 611 Oak St., the intended site of the new fire station, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.

Ordinance 22-12 annexes the property into the city limits, and Ordinance 22-13 sets the zoning as C-1 commercial.

