Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor titled “Trojan horse” by Bret Collyer deserves a reply. This is the third letter to the editor from Mr. Collyer in recent weeks (each of them reaching farther afield).
To quote Mr. Collyer: “those who advocate for the destruction of the country”… “shaming and indoctrination of our children”… “you think our country is beyond salvation and our freedom should be surrendered to a communist movement.”
I have to assume you are referring to all the people who are not Trumpists, not communists, not Republicans, or anyone else who does not belong to the Republican party, and/or the Black Lives Matter coalition, etc etc.
This trash talk is every bit as divisive and inflammatory as that of the white supremacists, and all the other hate clans.
Much of the hostility and venom of this latest letter by Mr. Collyer could very well be a “shoe that fits” the author himself.
Dennis Fischer
Nathrop
