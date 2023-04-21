Short-term rental owners told Chaffee County commissioners about their frustrations with short-term license renewals during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday in Buena Vista.
During public comment, Christy Frink and Anne Tengler both brought up issues concerning Salida’s and the county’s renewal process.
Frink, who runs a short-term rental out of a secondary residence, said she had already appealed her rejected renewal application. She said she had to jump through a lot of hoops during the renewal process.
“This came out of the blue for us – we should not be scrutinized year after year to keep our rentals open. We should not hear the county making up numerals each time we fix one thing just to find something else wrong,” she said.
“We submitted our appeal 29 days ago in an attempt to do things the correct way and follow your rules. According to your own process, you are now more than two weeks late to schedule our hearing and we have still heard nothing.”
Tengler, another short-term rental operator, shared Frink’s frustrations with the process.
“We, too, went through a very unexpected and much more rigorous licensing process this year, and we did successfully obtain a renewal on our license, but it was kind of fraught with problems,” she said, adding she felt Salida’s process lacked transparency and conversations with short-term rental operators and other similar experts.
“I’m concerned that the county may use this as their test case and move forward with a similar lack of transparency based on the experience overall that I and other short-term rental hosts are having,” Tengler said.
The commissioners unanimously approved directing legal staff to finalize documents for the Recreation Rangers program, which would establish an agreement involving the county, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. The Rec Rangers program, Commissioner Greg Felt said, was inspired by the county’s commitment to addressing the impacts of outdoor recreation.
“This program, and the bigger suite of programs that it’s part of, has had a tremendous impact statewide and is driving a whole new way of looking at both recreation management and also how counties interact with federal and state land management agencies,” Felt said. “This program has helped the cross-jurisdictional element because it’s one program spread across all three agencies.”
Commissioners unanimously approved a construction contract with Deep Root Timberworks LLC to preserve the Valley View Schoolhouse in Salida.
City engineer Gary Greiner said grant funding will help offset the costs of the project, including funds already received and plans to apply for other funding.
Commissioners also unanimously approved accepting a Cottonwood Pass right-of-way. County Attorney Daniel Tom said the federal Department of Transportation requested that the county issue a letter stating they accept the right-of-way.
The county would be deeded the right-of-way for Cottonwood Pass Road/CR 306 and would be responsible for reconstruction, operation and continued maintenance of the road.
“It’s a 60-foot right-of-way, and that’s pretty standard for what we try to get when we go out for subdivisions,” said Mark Stacy, road and bridge superintendent. “That gives us room to maintain the ditches and culverts, and I believe any type of lumber cutting has to be approved and cannot be sold as a part of this agreement. There are some wetlands, so you’d have to get permission to work in wetlands.”
Commissioners adjourned to two executive sessions for purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions and strategy involving land use code enforcement and potential land use litigation and to receive legal advice on specific questions regarding the landfill.
Commissioners’ meetings agendas and packets, as well as all county meetings, are available at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.