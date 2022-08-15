Salida City Council will consider designs for Poncha Boulevard during their work session 6 p.m. today in council chambers.
In a memo to the council, public works director David Lady said, “Multiple types of parkway examples are provided on the attached exhibits. Salida parkways vary considerably and everything from grass, rock, mulch, pavers, flower gardens, and other landscaping can be found throughout town. Staff is recommending the parkway be backfilled with topsoil which allows for revegetation and landscaping. However it is suggested that property owners be offered the option to backfill with decorative rock if requested. Additional aesthetic improvements shown would include bump outs with colored concrete and short medians with the potential for landscaping at the intersections. The length of the medians are limited in order to allow for access into adjacent properties.
