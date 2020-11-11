CPW to plan gray wolf restoration

Until a couple years ago, gray wolves were extirpated from Colorado — they weren’t extinct, but they didn’t live here anymore.
The animals were historically found throughout the state and the Rocky Mountains, but in the 1940s they had been hunted and taken to the point to where they weren’t stable any longer and disappeared from the state, Rebecca Ferrell, Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information and website manager said.
In the last couple of years, however, gray wolves have started to migrate back into the state, making a home in Moffat County.
Ferrell said there are currently six wolves estimated to be in Colorado and 2020 is the first year a pack made its home in the state in about 80 years.
Now, with Colorado voters passing proposition 114, the CPW commission is being directed to develop a plan to restore gray wolves to the state’s western slope.
It’s the first time voters and not experts within the agency have decided to reintroduce an animal to Colorado.
“The ballot initiative is directing us to create a plan,” Ferrell said. “It’s going to be a process and the public will be involved.”
CPW has reintroduced several animals to Colorado over the years, including moose and Canada lynx. Ferrell also said elk were nearly off the landscape at one point too before the CPW got involved.
“The CPW has a long and proud history of reintroducing animals in Colorado,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell described wolves as “habitat generalists,” meaning as long as they have sufficient prey and water, they’ll figure out a way to make an environment work.
“They don’t require a specific type of habitat,” she said.
As far as diet, Ferrell said wolves prefer undulates like deer and elk, but they’re also opportunistic hunters, meaning a pet left outside or livestock might also become prey.
Like most wildlife it’s not a good idea to approach wolves, Ferrell said, but added that the odds are good that people aren’t going to see them.
Ferrell also said she couldn’t speculate on any potential impacts wolves might have because they’ve been out of the landscape for 80 years and the state has changed a lot in that time.
The decision to reintroduce wolves by voters came just days after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a rule to remove the gray wolf from federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.
The federal rule is still effective until Jan. 4, 60 days after publication in the federal registry. Litigation could postpone the change even longer.
Wolves, however, will continue to be a state endangered species regardless of the federal rule, meaning protections for the animals will remain in place.
Now the CPW will begin planning their restoration.
“We’ll get started and create a plan that gives wolves the best chance in Colorado,” Ferrell said.
The CPW commission’s meeting Nov. 19-20 will be its first opportunity to discuss how to restore wolves.
CPW wildlife experts currently manage 960 wildlife species for the state and, according to a press release, is fully prepared to work with stakeholders, including consultation with other state agencies with specific experience with introducing the species, to develop the plan to reintroduce gray wolves over the coming months.
“Our agency consists of some of the best and brightest in the field of wildlife management and conservation,” CPW director Dan Prenzlow wrote in a press release. “I know our wildlife experts encompass the professionalism, expertise and scientific focus that is essential in developing a strategic species management plan.
“CPW is committed to developing a comprehensive plan and in order to do that, we will need input from Coloradans across our state.
“We are evaluating the best path forward to ensure that all statewide interests are well represented.”
