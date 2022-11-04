Salida City Council, neighbors and others discussed an amplified noise permit for Tres Litros Beer Co. during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday before the council unanimously approved the permit.
The permit allows Tres Litros, 118 N. E St., to host live musical events on Nov. 4, 5, 11, 25 and 29, which extends past the city’s administrative approval date of Oct. 31.
While some neighbors, like Forrest Whitman, said he didn’t have a problem with the noise, others said it was very disruptive and asked if the city is taking noise readings when they call.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the Salida Police Department does check the noise levels on noise complaints.
The second reading and public hearing for an ordinance amending zoning variances in the city municipal code was continued to Nov. 15.
Council unanimously passed the first reading and set the second reading and a public hearing for Nov. 15 on an ordinance rezoning certain lots in the River Ridge and Dutch Run subdivision from a combination of high-density and manufactured housing residential zones to all high density.
During the work session, also held Tuesday, City Clerk Erin Kelley and Deputy City Clerk and Municipal Court Clerk Sara Law presented the duties and responsibilities of their department.
