Salida City Council, neighbors and others discussed an amplified noise permit for Tres Litros Beer Co. during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday before the council unanimously approved the permit.

The permit allows Tres Litros, 118 N. E St., to host live musical events on Nov. 4, 5, 11, 25 and 29, which extends past the city’s administrative approval date of Oct. 31.

