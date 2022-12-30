A major storm front hit the Denver area Wednesday, bringing rain and snow to the area and shutting down some highways.
About 6 inches of snow fell in Denver and 10-12 inches in the western foothills, which temporarily closed I-70 and U.S. 285.
Robert Wilson, Colorado Department of Transportation Southeast Region 2 media contact, said U.S. 285 was closed from Fairplay to Morrison from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. He said conditions continue to be snow packed and icy in spots, and winds through south Park County could create ground blizzard conditions, which are not uncommon on U.S. 285 during winter months.
Tamara Rollison, CDOT Region 1 media contact, covering Denver metro and Central Colorado, said snowplow drivers on U.S. 285 reported the area between Conifer and Aspen Park as one of the tougher stretches of roads they had worked on.
For the latest information about conditions on Colorado roadways, visit www.cotrip.org.
