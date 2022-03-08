The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host a virtual screening of Mountainfilm on Tour from March 10-13.
Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival, held annually on Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues, a press release stated.
Organizers said Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
GARNA has been hosting Mountainfilm on Tour for five years. This year’s presentation is in partnership with sponsors Over It Raft Covers and Pam and Don Dubin.
The show kicks off at 9 a.m. March 10 and will be available until 11:59 p.m. March 13. Tickets are on sale at GARNA.org. Cost for each show is $10 for GARNA members, $15 for nonmembers and $30 for households.
Scholarships are available; contact Bianka Martinez at equity@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 for more information.
Find out more or become a GARNA member at GARNA.org. To see the schedule of films, visit www.mountainfilm.org.
