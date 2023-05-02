Police search for vehicle, occupants in hit and run incident

A white Toyota 4-Runner SUV with what appears to be a bike rack on the back and its occupants, is being sought by Salida police in connection with a hit and run early Sunday morning in downtown Salida. The SUV allegedly struck a woman, who was hospitalized with injuries.

 Courtesy photo

Salida police are searching for the occupants of a white Toyota 4-Runner SUV in connection with a hit and run incident that put a woman in the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and the victim’s name has yet not been released.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.