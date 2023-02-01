Parents who are seeking information on other childcare options, after the closing of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs, can contact the Chaffee County Department of Human Services office at 719-530-2500.
The Colorado Department of Early Childhood are currently reviewing Chaffee Childcare Initiative childcare facility.
