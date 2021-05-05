Barry Morphew, husband of Suzanne Morphew, the Maysville woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020, was arrested by law enforcement at about 10:30 a.m. today.
Salidan Tisha Leewaye, who has spearheaded local vigils for Suzanne since her disappearance, said Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, who led a search for his sister in the fall, informed her that the arrest had been made.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today at 104 Crestone Ave.
