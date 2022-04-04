The Salida City Council will hear a presentation from the Chaffee Housing Authority, and hold a discussion on capital planning for street projects and another discussion on options for temporary housing, as requested by Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH.
In a memo to the council from the CHA board and staff, they said they would like to look at a tax measure “to fund long-term goals, especially in the areas of housing development and construction.” In their presentation to the council, CHA will lay out their plan for the increased sales tax and its use.
Salida Public Works Director David Lady will address the council with his plan for street projects, including Colo. 291 from Marvin Park to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, parts of Poncha Boulevard and Illinois Avenue, plus the planned improvements for Oak Street.
Drew Nelson, city administrator and Bill Almquist, community development director, will lead the discussion on BETCH’s request for land to create a “safe space” campground to be used over the summer.
