High winds and a winter weather advisory may create hazardous conditions Tuesday night into Thursday as a winter storm heads into the Chaffee County area.
A National Weather Service advisory stated breezy winds are expected across the area today, with winds becoming strong and potentially damaging on Wednesday.
Crosswinds may result in travel impacts.
Mountain snow will also begin today, increasing into Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy accumulations of 3-7 inches possible in the mountains.
Lighter amounts may also spread to the adjacent lower elevations.
Where snow accumulates, blowing snow associated with the strong winds will cause visibility issues and dangerous travel conditions.
Winds gusting as high as 80 mph are possible in mountain areas.
Drivers in the high country should plan on slippery road conditions, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Hazardous conditions could impact travelers over mountain passes.
The combination of cold temperatures and wind could create windchills as low as 35 below zero.
NWS warns windchills at that level could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
