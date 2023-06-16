The traditional carnival rides might be lost for FIBArk 2023, but FIBArk Board President Lindsay Sutton-Stephens said early Thursday afternoon the board is going to “pivot to positivity” with alternative arrangements to use the space set aside for the traditional entertainment.
Sackett Avenue will remain closed from E to G streets over the weekend.
Carnival operator Sun Valley Rides pulled out of FIBArk Wednesday following a dispute between a downtown property owner and Sun Valley Rides management.
Sutton-Stephens said the space will be called the Hooligan Carnival for the festival weekend and will feature an American Ninja Warrior course.
She said arrangements were made by 5 a.m. to bring in the Ninja Warrior course, and later in the day the board was also discussing possibilities with Captain Zipline.
“We were working on this all night,” she said Thursday afternoon.
Skate ramps from Ramps & Alleys are slated to make an appearance in the space, and the board is encouraging people to have fun with the space by bringing lawn games and sidewalk chalk to the site.
Sutton-Stephens said she hoped to show what can be done even when there is a setback such as cancellation of the carnival.
She said, “Despite what happened, we want to encourage people to pivot to positive,” instead of focusing on responsibility for the setback.
