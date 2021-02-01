As Chaffee County Public Health reports the administration of 2,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those in phases 1A and 1B in the county, new vaccination guidelines were announced by Gov. Jared Polis Friday expanding the 1B phase in the vaccination process.
Effective Feb. 8, counties will have the opportunity to decide to add those who are 65-69 in age and school staff to their vaccination distribution plans if they are ready to do so a press release stated.
In response to the announcement, Chaffee County Public Health is working closely with local school districts and schools to plan a specific vaccination clinic for their staff only.
Adults aged 65-69 who are not school staff are invited to register for any open slots from Feb. 8 onward.
By that date, county public health estimates the state vaccination benchmark of 70 percent of those aged 70 and older will have been achieved in Chaffee County.
Days and slots will be added to the public health vaccination clinic schedule as long as there is confidence that there will be adequate vaccine inventory in February and beyond.
Currently the schedule for the month of February is mostly filled with completing second doses.
Chaffee County Public Health plans to open additional clinics based on first dose shipment receipt.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19, said in a press release, “CCPH appreciates everyone’s patience, as we are still receiving a limited supply of vaccines and are working with other Phase 1 providers to make sure that the county has a comprehensive vaccination program.”
Changes to the 1B phases include:
• Phase 1B will now be known as Phase 1B1, which is the current phase. This phase includes Coloradans 70 and older, as well as moderate risk health care workers and first responders.
•Phase 1B2 includes Coloradans ages 65-69, as well as pre-kindergarten-12th grade educators and child care workers in licensed programs. This group will be able to begin vaccinations on Feb. 8.
•Phase 1B3 includes frontline essential workers and Coloradans ages 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions. This group will be able to start vaccinations in early March, The current estimate is by March 5. More details will be announced when they are available
In order to avoid a large call volume only call Chaffee County Public Health if experiencing challenges accessing the online scheduler.
If an available slot is not found, continue to monitor the scheduler or seek the vaccine out from another provider.
Chaffee County Public Health reminds the public it is important to cancel any appointments made if an alternative appointment is made with a different provider or on a different day.
To schedule an vaccine appointment visit the county’s vaccine scheduler at https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/.
