Two local exhibitors win grand champ at State Fair

Two Chaffee County 4-H exhibitors have already won grand champion accolades at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
Aberlyn Leon won first, champion and grand champion in the Intermediate Global Citizenship category with her “Study of Another Country” project.
Tanner Shellabarger walked away with first, champion and grand champion ribbons for his Intermediate Cake Decorating Unit 4 project.
Still to compete are Harper Veltrie in the Cake Deocrating Unit 2 competition and Tucker Tweddell, who will compete in shooting sports in trap, skeet and sporting clays during Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.