Two local exhibitors win grand champ at State Fair

Tanner Shellabarger’s grand champion Buzz Lightyear decorated cake took grand champion at the Chaffee County Fair in July. Shellabarger recently won grand champion for his cake decorating skills at the 2022 Colorado State Fair.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Two Chaffee County 4-H exhibitors have already won grand champion accolades at Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Aberlyn Leon won first, champion and grand champion in the Intermediate Global Citizenship category with her “Study of Another Country” project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.