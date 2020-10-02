The old classics “Shine on Harvest Moon” and “Blue Moon” are appropriate this month as October begins and ends with full moons.
Last night’s full moon, also known as the harvest moon, is the first of the fall season.
The moon after a harvest moon is traditionally called a hunter’s moon.
A blue moon is the term used for a second full moon in the same month.
This year the blue moon occurs Oct. 31, so for Halloween, there will be a blue hunter’s moon.
A full moon on Halloween only occurs about every 18-19 years.
When that happens, it is necessarily a blue moon since the time between full moons is approximately 29.5 days according to NASA.
The last time there was blue moon on Halloween was 2001.
