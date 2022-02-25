Teenagers from the Conifer area stumbled upon human skeletal remains while hiking in the Lost Creek Wilderness Area in June of 2021, and promptly reported their discovery to authorities.
The next day, authorities conducted a dog and grid search and found a variety of additional bone fragments, as well as personal items believed to be those of the deceased.
“We think the death probably occurred about one year prior to the hikers’ discovery,” said Park County Coroner David Kintz, Jr.
Despite locating bone fragments amounting to a nearly complete skeletal structure, a positive identification of the deceased has not yet been made. As part of an ongoing effort to identify the deceased, Kintz contacted The Flume Feb. 14 and requested that facts surrounding the incident be made public.
“We’ve had some tips, but no solid leads as of yet,” Kintz said. “We have submitted information into the National Missing Persons Database, but we have had no hits there, either. So we’re are batting zero so far and are hoping someone out there knows something that could eventually result in a positive identification of the deceased.”
Kintz and his staff have utilized forensic genealogy in the past with great success to identify deceased individuals, and those efforts have been well-documented by The Flume.
“That process (forensic genealogy) is expensive and time consuming, but we are running out of options,” Kintz said. “And unfortunately, we still don’t have enough of the skeletal remains to create a sketch of the deceased individual.”
Based on findings thus far, authorities believe the subject was a male between the ages of 25-50. They estimate that the subject was between 5-5 and 6-feet tall, with a shoe size of 10.5.
Recovered items believed to have been owned by the subject include a back pack, hiking poles, a star-of-life knife, an Atlanta Braves cap, size 10.5 shoes, a Samsung S4 phone, a shotgun and a pair of size 40 shorts. Each of those items was found in close proximity to the subject’s remains.
Anyone with information that might be helpful in identifying the subject should contact the Park County Coroner’s Office at 719-836-4340.
