The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are on a well-deserved break through Jan. 4, but will be prepared for the challenges of providing programming in the winter when they open their doors again next year.
“A lot of our younger staff had not had time to see family for a year, so we’re going to safely quarantine them before they get back,” said director Brian Beaulieu.
Looking back on the pandemic year, Beaulieu said, “As our school districts should be proud, we are proud as well that we got through the summer, fall and the first part of winter safely.
“We feel like we’ve accomplished a lot and given our kids those ongoing youth development opportunities to still help them with their homework everyday, to give them enrichment classes such as art, a big program called Spark Fitness and our healthy lifestyle programs. Those have all been able to continue thanks to our school districts,” Beaulieu said.
This November, Boys & Girls Club piloted a program called Safer Learning Project in Salida schools that helps “the most vulnerable, the most needy kids who really struggle with remote learning being able to come safely in small cohorts to the Boys & Girls Club to make sure that they can still connect with their teachers and get their academic work done,” Beaulieu said.
The program, a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club, Chaffee County Public Health, the Salida school district and the Chaffee County Community Foundation, is ready to go in the Buena Vista area as well, should Buena Vista schools superintendent Lisa Yates call for it.
“We want to make sure in both Buena Vista and Salida that parents and teachers feel that the Boys & Girls Club is here to help when those situations (shifts to at-home learning) do arise,” Beaulieu said. “We do continue to connect with our kids virtually and remotely whether school is in or not. My expectations of my staff is that we try to go above and beyond when schools are closed, because we have the staff ready to shift and have continued to shift whenever that has happened.”
Beaulieu said his staff has been planning since July on how to handle the colder winter months in Chaffee County.
Naturally, lower temperatures means more time spent indoors, but Beaulieu says the clubs are prepared for this.
“We’ve built a nice rhythm with our cleaning and sanitizing and mandatory mask wearing of all staff, all kids, all the time,” he said.
“We still want to be outdoors. I think we’ve raised kids in Colorado to appreciate all of our seasons, and the ability to go outside with a jacket and gloves and a hat is something our kids in most cases can do,” he said.
“Unlike in past years, being outdoors is even safer than being indoors in this pandemic winter, so we still try to get our kids outdoors as much as possible because it makes our kids and parents just feel safer … unless the kid does not have the clothing to go outdoors, we still go outdoors essentially every day at both of our clubs.”
On that note, Beaulieu said, “We still would love any donations that could help support kids with winter clothing, kids that may not have the ways and means to have appropriate winter clothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.