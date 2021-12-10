Salida City Council voted 5-0, with Councilwoman Jane Templeton absent, Tuesday to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2021-19, approving a property transfer between the City of Salida and Barry and Jodie Snyder trading a 0.9-acre tract along the edge of Vandaveer Ranch.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said the trade could help prevent development challenges in the future.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort asked if there were any restraints being put on the property, and Almquist said it was built in for no development in perpetuity.
Council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on the ordinance Dec. 21.
Council unanimously approved Resolution 2021-42, finding the 141 Annex annexation to be in compliance with state statutes. Council set the public hearing for the annexation for Feb. 1.
Council unanimously approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-20, reappointing Cheryl Hardy-Moore as city municipal judge, and set the second hearing and public hearing for Dec. 21.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said Hardy-Moore was very interested in continuing in the position and there would be no change in compensation.
In other business Councilman Justin Critelli was unanimously selected to serve as mayor pro-tem.
