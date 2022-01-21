The Salida High School Lady Spartan swimmers dominated their tri-team meet Wednesday at home, winning with 172 points over Manitou Springs’ 76 and Pagosa Springs’ 39.
“Our girls swam really well without having a lot of competition and having just come off the Hornet Invitational meet this past Saturday,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “We had quite a few personal best times and our team really put a great effort into this meet. We are looking great going into the last few weeks of our season.”
Some of the highlights for the Lady Spartans were freshman Kasey Glaser qualifying for state in the 50-meter freestyle and sophomore Tayla Young cutting six seconds off her time for the 400-meter freestyle, which qualifies her for state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.