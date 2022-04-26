CMC campuses host livestream presentation about mental health

Colorado Mountain College campuses in Salida, Spring Valley, Breckenridge and Rifle will gather today for livestream presentations of “Faces of Fortitude – Creating Safety within Trauma,” with Mariangela “M” Abeo, a mental health advocate, speaker, podcast host, producer and photographer.
Abeo will give the presentation live at CMC Vail Valley, a press release stated.
Livestream viewing with a Q&A session to follow will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
To access the livestream version of the event and for more information, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/foundation/mabeo.
Abeo is also the creator of “Faces of Fortitude,” which began as an online photography project and has developed into a movement of healing for those affected by suicide. More than 10 years ago, Abeo lost a brother to suicide and survived a suicide attempt.
After seeing the effect the photos had, Abeo realized even more people could heal through photographs and opening up about the trauma of losing someone through suicide. The movement since has evolved into a way for Abeo to educate people as a mental health advocate and as someone who has experienced loss through suicide and as an attempted suicide survivor.
Abeo’s presentation will focus on understanding the impact of all kinds of trauma, including finding a safe place to process, creating a framework to examine and discovering how to find hope and purpose moving forward.
Last year, the Colorado Department of Higher Education awarded Colorado Mountain College a Healthy Minds designation, recognizing CMC’s ongoing work in addressing mental health needs of its students. Abeo’s event is a continuation of efforts in addressing behavioral health at the college and throughout the mountain communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.