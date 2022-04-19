Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 1 p.m. today to review Blue Triton’s annual report and compliance with its 1041 permit.
Last year Blue Triton, formerly Nestlé Waters, renewed a 10-year 1041 permit for its water pumping operation near Ruby Mountain.
This is the first review under the new permit.
The commissioners’ regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. today at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Prior to their lunch break at 11:30 a.m., the commissioners will hear an update from Earl Richmond of Buena Vista Recreation Department on a 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application and review a request to continue forward on a priority recreation project.
Commissioners will consider entering an inter-governmental agreement concerning fair contributions for public school sites among the City of Salida, Town of Buena Vista, Town of Poncha Springs, Chaffee County, Salida School District R-32-J and Buena Vista School District R-31.
They will consider a contract with Golden Rule Signs.
A liquor license application from Centerville Pit Stop will be considered, and a neighborhood radius for comment will be set, along with a public hearing date for the application.
As Chaffee County Board of Health, commissioners will consider a letter of support on a harm-reduction pilot project of Chaffee County Public Health.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider:
• Resolution 2022-35 approving the Peak View major subdivision final plat.
• Resolution 2022-33 approving the Blitstein agricultural subdivision exemption No. 2.
• Treasurer’s reports as presented.
• Chaffee County sheriff’s reports for March.
• Payment of bills as presented.
• A resolution declaring April 22-30 as 2022 Dark Sky Week in Chaffee County.
Online participation at the meeting is available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543, or call 699-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
