The Salida School Board of Education will consider the mill levy certification and a memorandum of understanding with Chaffee County Early Childhood Council regarding the Universal Preschool program at its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board is also expected to approve the resignation of former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo as part of the consent agenda.
Cory Scheffel, principal of Longfellow Elementary School, is scheduled to present an in-depth report about the elementary campus.
Among the action items expected to be undertaken are policies on second reading involving student dress code, purchasing/purchasing authority and school properties disposal procedure.
Department managers and school building administrators will also present monthly reports.
The school board meeting will be in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
