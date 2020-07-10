Lightning ignites fire west of Cañon City

The YMCA fire about 4 miles southwest of Cañon City had burned about 120 acres as of Thursday morning and was reported to be zero percent contained.
The area is about 2 miles southeast of The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, which suffered damage in the 2013 Royal Gorge Fire.
Fire information officer Dawn Sanchez of the U.S. Forest Service said in a briefing Thursday the terrain is somewhat remote, steep and rugged with thicker brush. It is just outside of the Royal Gorge burn scar.
Sanchez said fire behavior depends on wind and fuels, but the wind is expected to continue to push the fire east.
She said hopefully the terrain will keep the fire where it is, but it will definitely impact where the fire spreads.
Burning on Bureau of Land Management land in the Grand Canyon Hills area, the fire is believed to be caused by lightning. The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.
No structures are reported threatened at this time and no closures or evacuations are in place.
Multiple agencies are on scene with both air and ground resources.
Two single engine air tankers, 2 large air tankers, and helicopters are assisting ground crews.
A hotshot crew and a type 2 initial attack hand crew are expected to join firefighting personnel.
Salida Fire Department reported some South Arkansas Fire Protection District firefighters have responded to the YMCA fire.
Two hand crews worked until midnight Wednesday creating a fire line along where air tankers had laid retardant around the fire during the afternoon.
Helicopters worked into the evening supporting ground crews with bucket drops of water.
Fire restrictions are in place on BLM and U.S. Forest Service-Pike San Isabel National Forest land. A stage I fire ban remains in place for all of Fremont County.
A temporary flight restriction is in effect over the YMCA fire and the BLM reminds the public wildfires are a “no drone zone.” Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until it can be determined the drone is clear of the area.
For more information on drone regulations visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.
For updated information on the YMCA fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6836/
