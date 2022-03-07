The 39th annual Monte Vista Crane Festival March 11-13 in Monte Vista will be a hybrid format, with attendees invited to join online, in person or both as thousands of sandhill cranes migrate through the San Luis Valley.
Participants can visit https://mvcranefest.org/ to sign up for tours along trails and wetlands, watch presentations from experts and more. All events, both in person and virtual, are free, a press release stated.
The Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge will be open one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunrise for crane viewing. Participants can take their binoculars and head to the refuge to watch the birds.
The crane festival Arts and Crafts Fair returns to the brand-new event center March 11-12 at Ski Hi Complex in Monte Vista. Visitors can shop for handcrafted works by local artisans, including hand-painted wood carvings of birds, jewelry and wildlife art.
The festival is a collaborative effort by Friends of the San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuges, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce and City of Monte Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.