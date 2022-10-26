Monarch Crest closes

Members of the Littrell and Shoenfeld families have all worked at Monarch Crest for years. Some of them include, from left, Jake Schoenfeld, Edie and Jerry Schoenfeld, Jesse Schoenfeld and Edie’s parents, Deanne and Jim Littrell. The Littrells are former owners of Monarch Crest.

 Courtesy photo

Monarch Crest closed Tuesday, after 68 years in business.

The tram and gift shop was currently owned by Jerry and Edie Shoenfeld.

