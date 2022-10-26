Monarch Crest closes

Monarch Crest closed Tuesday, after 68 years in business.
The tram and gift shop was currently owned by Jerry and Edie Shoenfeld.
“Our kids are out of college now and they didn’t want the business so it was time to sell,” Edie said. “It’s been a family business for the past 26 years. We’ve been blessed with great customers and we’re going to miss them.”
The gift shop and tram are located at the top of Monarch Pass on U.S. 50, 23 miles west of Salida.
Its history dates back to 1954 when the late Elmo Bevington, a Salida entrepreneur, and his friend, George Cope, a Colorado State Patrol officer, built the gift shop and a restaurant.
The U.S. Forest Service announced in the Oct. 26, 1953 edition of The Salida Daily Mail – Record that they were accepting bids to allow erection and operation of a concession building on top of Monarch Pass with a long term lease.
According to the article only “high class” construction and accommodations would be accepted.
The bid Bevington and Cope presented was accepted and construction got underway on May 15, 1954.
Monarch Crest opened just two months later, on July 1, 1954. It was named Monarch Crest because it was on the crest of Monarch Pass. The original structure was built by Building Logs, Inc. of Gunnison.
Always the entrepreneur, Bevington wasn’t content with just a restaurant and gift shop and in 1966 he and his brother, Mac Bevington, built the tramway, paralleling the mountain to take visitors to the top.
At 12,012 feet elevation, Monarch Aerial Tramway was the highest of its kind in the United States.
Elmo eventually sold the restaurant and gift shop to his brother, Mac, who in turn sold it to Dick and Ann Fortune.
Lightning struck on July 24, 1988, destroying the original log structure but within 10 months the Fortunes constructed a new lightning proof building in its place.
The Fortunes owned it from 1976 to 1989 when Tal and Doris Ruttum bought it.
“I went to work for Tal and Doris in 1991, “ Edie said. “They owned it until 1994 when Jerry and I bought it with my parents, Jim and Deanne Litterell. Jerry and I became the owners about 10 years ago. As for the future, we haven’t figured that out yet. The business was sold to Monarch Ski Area and we don’t know what their plans are.”
(0) comments
