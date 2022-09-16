Sept. 19, 1922, was a day of pomp and ceremony when the faculty, students and parents of Salida paid homage to former Superintendent Edgar E. Kesner, dedicating the new junior high school building in his honor.
Speeches were given, songs were sung and flowers were laid in front of a granite cornerstone, which, after documents were placed inside the wall, was mortared into place.
At 100 years old, the Kesner Building has seen a lot of changes, but the building is still being used to educate Salida students.
Edgar E. Kesner was born Oct. 23, 1857, in Ontario to Quaker parents from Pennsylvania.
According to his obituary, he was born after his father had died of exposure during military service.
After growing up in Ontario, he attended Collingwood Collegiate Institute on the Georgian Bay.
He married Dorcas Hortop of Kanata, Ontario, in 1879.
After teaching in Ontario for a few years, ill health prompted him to move to Colorado in 1886.
He spent a few years regaining his health and then resumed teaching, taking his first position in a country school in South Park and later becoming principal of the Fairplay school.
He then moved to Boulder, where he taught and earned his degree in 1897. From there he came to Salida as principal of Salida High School.
In 1898 he was elected superintendent of Salida School District, a position he held for 25 years until his death in March 1922.
Kesner died March 11, 1922, at age 65 of complications of pneumonia and influenza.
His funeral was held March 14. Salida Mayor George Lorton ordered all city offices closed from 2-3:30 p.m. that day and requested that local businesses do the same so that employees could attend the funeral service.
Kesner continued his own education and spent his vacations attending classes at the state university and state teachers’ college.
Kesner and his wife had three children, a son and two daughters. Their son, Henry, became a professor of civil engineering at Purdue University and later Armour Institiute of Technology in Chicago.
The new junior high school building was already in the works before Kesner died.
Construction of the building was announced in the Salida Mail in September 1921.
Following Kesner’s untimely death, the Salida Parent Teachers’ Association lobbied to have the new building named after the longtime Salida educator.
The building has been used over the years as a school building, administration offices and now houses Colorado Mountain College Salida campus administration and classrooms.
Salida High School students still attend concurrent enrollment classes at the building, and CMC holds other classes there as well.
The Salida school board continues to hold its monthly meetings at the Kesner Building boardroom.
