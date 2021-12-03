Ark Valley Helping Hands recently received a $20,000 grant award from Easterseals Colorado.
The organization provides assistance to older community members with household and other and services.
It also provides a human connection, peace of mind and, in turn, a better quality of life, a press release stated.
The volunteer nonprofit has been serving older residents of Chaffee County since 2015.
The organization’s target population includes people 65 and older, as well as individuals in their 50s and early 60s.
Twenty-six percent of Chaffee County’s population is 65 and older.
The percentage of Chaffee County residents who are 55-64 years of age is 16.8 percent.
Ark Valley Helping Hands recently transitioned from a membership fee structure into a suggested donation format, the release stated.
In years past, a member paid $20 a month on average to be part of the organization.
Having a membership fee has proven to be a barrier for those who can’t afford it.
“AVHH is partnering with Easterseals and other funders, as to not exclude any segment of Chaffee County’s aging community,” said board Co-chair Tom Syzek.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer or member can call 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
