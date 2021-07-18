The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is seeking public comments on a draft environmental assessment considering the proposed mine road realignment and expansion of the Hard Rock Main Pit aggregate mine south of Salida.
The draft environmental assessment analyzed the effect of the proposal on communities and natural resources in the area.
“The range of alternatives presented in this preliminary environmental assessment takes many of the community’s concerns voiced during public scoping into consideration, including potential impacts to nearby trails, the local economy and the viewshed,” BLM Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger said in a press release. “We look forward to hearing the public’s input on the preliminary document.”
Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix Inc. has requested to expand reserves onto an additional 62.8 acres of BLM managed lands. These lands are adjacent to the company’s currently authorized 46-acre mining operation, on private, split-estate and BLM lands.
Hard Rock proposed development of the additional BLM acreage to increase reserves and subsequently mine life for an additional 40 to 50 years. Production rates, truck traffic and frequency of active mining and processing would remain similar to current levels.
The expansion would provide access of up to 6.2 million net tons of federal minerals (aggregate) and would realign the mine access road for safety purposes.
Aggregate accessed by the expansion would be used in production of asphalt and concrete. The BLM reserves would help sustain supplies of aggregate to help meet future demands in Chaffee County and surrounding areas.
The preliminary environmental assessment and other documents, including maps, are available on the BLM ePlanning site at https://go.usa.gov/xf5TN.
Public comments can be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site or mailed to “Hard Rock Mine Expansion,” 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212. Comments must be received by Aug. 14.
The BLM advises respondents that their address, phone number, email address and any other personal identifying information included with their comments may be made publicly available, along with their entire comments, at any time.
While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.