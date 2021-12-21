The area called Chinaman Gulch, which lies east of Johnson Village near Trout Creek, is in the national and international media spotlight this week. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended renaming it Yan Sing Gulch on Thursday.
Yan Sing means resilience in Chinese.
Two years earlier, Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously against changing the gulch’s name to Trout Creek Gulch. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names at that time suggested the change based on a complaint and petition for name change it had received.
More recently, outlets such as The Washington Post and Britain’s The Times have referred to the gulch along with other geographic names such as Negro Mesa and Redskin Mountain identified as offensive.
“Cancel culture reaches a peak with war on ‘racist’ mountains,” reads the headline from The Times.
The proposed name change must first be approved by Gov. Jared Polis, who will then forward it to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names for final approval. The federal board, created in 1890, is the final authority on such names.
Chaffee County and Colorado are not alone in re-examining names of geographic features. The Washington Post article noted that the Board on Geographic Names received or acted on more than a hundred proposals from around the nation to change offensive names for natural features.
Local, state and federal agencies are struggling with calls for immediate change of offensive names and the various particulars of procedures to do so.
Polis has been proactive in addressing the issue, forming the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board by executive order in July 2020 “to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado and then making official recommendations to the Governor” (dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board).
In the case of Chinaman Gulch, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names first proposed changing the name in 2019, and county commissioners voted unanimously against changing it in November 2019.
“Normally I have a big degree of sensitivity for these things, but I don’t think it needs to be changed,” Commissioner Keith Baker said at the time.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella both said they didn’t think the name was derogatory. Granzella made a motion to send a letter opposing the name change, which was unanimously approved by the board of commissioners.
Asked for comment regarding the name change just proposed by the state board, Baker declined.
“I am forwarding your email inquiry to Beth Helmke, our county public affairs officer. She should be your primary contact on all media inquiries,” he said.
Helmke was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
