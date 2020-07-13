Containment on the YMCA Fire burning near Cañon City increased to 60 percent Saturday. Total acreage burned increased slightly from 293 acres to 303 over the weekend, but the increased size was attributed in a press release to improved mapping.
An over-flight early Sunday by the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control Multi-Mission Aircraft was conducted and noted there was no detectable growth to the fire’s perimeter.
Despite hot and dry conditions over the fire Saturday, fire behavior was minimal. Afternoon winds tested containment lines and the lines held.
Increased overnight humidity was expected to temper fire activity on Sunday morning, possibly throughout the day.
With the fire 60 percent contained, the YMCA Fire operations downsized on Sunday, making crews available for other assignments or to return to their home units to prepare for future fires in the region.
The fire transitioned to a Type 4 incident Sunday evening and is being led by Incident Commander Nick Boucher and Incident Commander Trainee Don Iles, both of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Incident Commanders Boucher and Iles will be leading two hand crews, one engine, and the Type 1 helicopter, which will remain assigned to the YMCA Fire in the coming days.
Five hand crews spent Friday constructing control lines in places along the fire’s edge that were accessible. The fire became a bit more active in the afternoon and one K-Max helicopter made bucket drops to cool off hot spots that were inaccessible by ground crews, primarily on the north side of YMCA Mountain. Air tankers were not utilized on Friday.
Crews continued with the same plan Saturday that yielded results over the previous few days. Crews mopped up, improved and patrolled established lines as well as continued line construction in areas that are accessible. Helicopters were used for bucket drops on areas that ground resources can’t access. With support from the helicopter, crews also addressed interior hot spots that continue smoking in the afternoons.
Although containment of the fire’s perimeter has increased, smoke may continue to be visible from Cañon City and neighboring areas. Interior fuels and portions of the inaccessible north edge of the fire are expected to continue burning and may produce smoke as temperatures rise into the afternoon.
Fire restrictions are in place on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands, U.S. Forest Service-Pike San Isabel National Forest, Fremont and Chaffee counties.
A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the YMCA Fire. Wildfires are also a no drone zone. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until crews can be sure the drone is clear of the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.