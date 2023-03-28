Poncha Springs trustees learned during their meeting Monday that a project they started in 2021 for a pedestrian crossing at U.S. 50 will cost less than planned, .
Town Administrator Brian Berger said the project, which went out to bid as budgeted last year, went out to bid again after it was held up during discussions with Colorado Department of Transportation.
“We have to play by CDOT’s rules,” Berger said.
The town budgeted $285,000 for the project, partially covered by a CDOT Revitalizing Main Streets grant of $135,000, meaning the town would have to contribute $123,000.
However, due to an increase in costs, with a new budget of $301,613, CDOT’s grant will increase to $250,000, with the town’s cost being $51,613.
In other business trustees unanimously agreed to move forward with a new opioid settlement. Berger said the town already had one agreement in place, and this just required filing paperwork.
Grant Hamel, CEO of Verotouch Construction Innovation, presented some 3-D graphics for possible development of the town’s new recreation property off CR 120.
The presentation showed some sports fields, a recreation building with basketball court and a hockey rink and a biking/walking path around the lake.
“At this point, this is just a concept of what is possible,” Mayor Ben Scanga said. “I think we need a series of meetings to see what our constituents would like to see. We have ideas, but we also want to hear from them before we move forward.”
