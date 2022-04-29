A vigil will be held at 2 p.m. May 14 at Riverside Park in Salida in honor of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared from her Maysville home on May 10, 2020.
The vigil is being organized by members of Justice for Suzanne, which includes friends and acquaintances of the missing woman.
T-shirts and bracelets honoring Morphew will be for sale, and a portion of the sales will go to The Alliance, a local organization that assists victims of domestic abuse.
