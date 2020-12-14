Commissioners will hear reports from Michael Yerman, Southern Colorado Economic Development District, during Chaffee County’s work session at 1:15 p.m. today.
The Southern Colorado Economic Development District works with local businesses to assist in getting state and federal funding.
Some of the projects Yerman plans to discuss with commissioners includes:
• Broadband planning and implementation.
• Attainable housing capacity building.
• COVID-19 relief efforts.
• Fulfilling unserved business financing niches.
• Full grant writing and planning services.
Cindy Williams will give a report about the Chaffee County Recreation Plan at 1:50 p.m.
The work session begins at 9 a.m. and will be held on Zoom. To attend, log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners will also hear reports from department heads.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the 2021 proposed budget at 10 a.m. Tuesday during their regular meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Zoom. To attend, log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Following the budget hearing, commissioners will host two public hearings.
The first public hearing regards the application for the Southwinds boundary line adjustment, 101 and 102 Tailwinds Drive, Buena Vista, proposing to decrease Lot 2-R from 30.88 to 28.13 acres, while increasing Lot 3-R from 2.73 to 5.48 acres.
The second is for the Glus boundary line adjustment, at 24332 and 24342 CR 324, Buena Vista, which aims to decrease one tract from 39.34 to 15.529 acres while increase the other from 41.53 to 65.348 acres.
In other business the county will convene as the 1041 permit authority board to continue their discussion regarding the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit and developing an economic impact report.
All documents regarding the Nestlé application can be found on the county’s website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
Commissioners will convene into an executive session to receive legal advice on pending litigation regarding opiods, and receive legal advice on the Westwinds subdivision access easement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.